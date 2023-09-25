CO 3 J&K Bn NCC interacts with cadets in Tangdhar sector

Baramulla: The Commanding Officer (CO) of 3 J&K Battalion NCC Baramulla Colonel M S Kumar, on Monday interacted with around 150 NCC cadets in Tanghdar sector of Kupwara district.
This marked the first visit by CO to the remote border area in more than five years, reaffirming the commitment of the NCC to reaching even the most isolated corners of the nation.
Colonel Kumar addressed more than 150 cadets from the region Government Degree College (GDC) Tangdhar.
The cadets, hailing from GDC Tangdhar, Government Higher Secondary Schools Kandi, Taad, and Teetwal, as well as Government High Schools Tangdhar and Nawa Gabra, received the officer with great enthusiasm.
In his address, Colonel M S Kumar drew upon his illustrious career to inspire and motivate the young minds about the pivotal role NCC can play in their lives.
He emphasized the multitude of opportunities NCC provides for holistic personality development, including incentives for pursuing higher education and careers in the Indian Armed Forces.
Colonel Kumar stressed that joining NCC instills essential qualities such as leadership, discipline, patriotism, and enhanced physical fitness.
As per the handout issued here, he highlighted the diverse activities available through NCC, including adventure pursuits, community service, and the chance to build lifelong friendships with cadets from across the nation.
He reiterated that the values and skills acquired through NCC not only enhance their personalities but also contribute to the betterment of society and the country at large, underscoring the importance of their role as future leaders.
During the visit, Colonel Kumar also took note of the cadets' grievances and assured them of timely redressal, reflecting his commitment to their well-being.