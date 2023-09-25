CO 3 J&K Bn NCC interacts with cadets in Tangdhar sector

Baramulla: The Commanding Officer (CO) of 3 J&K Battalion NCC Baramulla Colonel M S Kumar, on Monday interacted with around 150 NCC cadets in Tanghdar sector of Kupwara district.

This marked the first visit by CO to the remote border area in more than five years, reaffirming the commitment of the NCC to reaching even the most isolated corners of the nation.

Colonel Kumar addressed more than 150 cadets from the region Government Degree College (GDC) Tangdhar.

The cadets, hailing from GDC Tangdhar, Government Higher Secondary Schools Kandi, Taad, and Teetwal, as well as Government High Schools Tangdhar and Nawa Gabra, received the officer with great enthusiasm.

In his address, Colonel M S Kumar drew upon his illustrious career to inspire and motivate the young minds about the pivotal role NCC can play in their lives.

He emphasized the multitude of opportunities NCC provides for holistic personality development, including incentives for pursuing higher education and careers in the Indian Armed Forces.