CoBRA commandos of CRPF in Kashmir for terrain familiarisation

Srinagar: In a significant development, Commando Battalion for Resolute Action (CoBRA) teams of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) have been stationed in Kashmir for several months to familiarise themselves with the diverse terrains of the Valley.

A top official said these “highly trained commandos”, known for their expertise in jungle warfare, have been undergoing intensive familiarisation exercises aimed at enhancing their operational capabilities in the Kashmir landscape.

The CoBRA commandos, whose primary focus is jungle warfare and foot-based operations, have been in the region primarily for familiarisation and domain knowledge purposes.

"They were stationed in Bandipora district for approximately one and a half months in August September months, for training purposes," the top official said.

He said after their training stint in Bandipora, the CoBRA teams were subsequently moved to south Kashmir.