CoBRA commandos of CRPF in Kashmir for terrain familiarisation

Srinagar: In a significant development, Commando Battalion for Resolute Action (CoBRA) teams of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) have been stationed in Kashmir for several months to familiarise themselves with the diverse terrains of the Valley.
A top official said these “highly trained commandos”, known for their expertise in jungle warfare, have been undergoing intensive familiarisation exercises aimed at enhancing their operational capabilities in the Kashmir landscape.
The CoBRA commandos, whose primary focus is jungle warfare and foot-based operations, have been in the region primarily for familiarisation and domain knowledge purposes.
"They were stationed in Bandipora district for approximately one and a half months in August September months, for training purposes," the top official said.
He said after their training stint in Bandipora, the CoBRA teams were subsequently moved to south Kashmir.
CoBRA commandos are specially trained for jungle warfare, setting them apart from traditional security personnel who are primarily trained for urban warfare.
"This expertise in jungle warfare equips them with unique skills necessary for operating in dense forested regions," the official said.
The primary objective behind deploying CoBRA teams in Kashmir is to expose them to different terrains and landscapes for familiarisation.
"They have been taken to various terrains only for familiarisation but have not been officially deployed anywhere. Their primary locations are the group stations," the official said.
The decision to station CoBRA teams in Kashmir is part of a larger government strategy, with plans in the pipeline regarding their eventual deployment and induction in the Valley.
"As of now, they are being familiarised with the topography, and the government will decide on their permanent presence in the Valley," the official said.
CoBRA, a special operations unit of the CRPF, is renowned for its proficiency in guerrilla tactics and jungle warfare.
The official said presently, two CoBRA teams are stationed in south Kashmir while another team is with CRPF Srinagar sector.
A CoBRA company comprises three teams led by Assistant Commandants with the overall company commanded by a Deputy Commandant.
"Each team is generally of platoon strength, headed by an Assistant Commandant. There are approximately 35 personnel per team, while the company strength typically ranges from 130 to 135," the official said.