Cold Kashmir, Ladakh to get colder

Srinagar: The Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted that the minimum temperature in Kashmir and Ladakh would fall in the coming days while Srinagar recorded the coldest night of the season.
“Srinagar records minus 2.1 degrees Celsius and this was coldest night of season so far,” MeT officials said. “Minimum temperatures will fall further in the coming days.”
MeT officials said here that amidst mist this morning, Srinagar recorded a low of minus 2.1 degrees Celsius against minus 1.6 degrees Celsius the previous night, 1.2 degrees Celsius below normal. They said that last Sunday, Srinagar saw minus 2.2 degrees Celsius, which was the coldest night till now.
The MeT officials said that north Kashmir’s Gulmarg ski resort recorded a low of minus 1 degree Celsius, the same as the previous night, 2.1 degrees Celsius above normal.
They said that the mercury in Pahalgam settled at minus 3.8 degrees Celsius against minus 3.4 degrees Celsius the previous night, normal for the south Kashmir resort.
The MeT officials said that Kashmir’s gateway town Qazigund recorded a low of minus 2 degrees Celsius against minus 1.6 degrees Celsius the previous night, 1 degree Celsius below normal.
They said that south Kashmir’s Kokernag health resort recorded a low of 0.2 degrees Celsius against minus 0.3 degrees Celsius the previous night, 0.6 degrees Celsius above normal.
The MeT officials said that the mercury in north Kashmir’s Kupwara settled at minus 2.6 degrees Celsius against minus 2.5 degrees Celsius the previous night, 1.5 degrees Celsius below normal.
They said that the winter capital, Jammu recorded a low of 9.3 degrees Celsius against 10 degrees Celsius the previous night, 1 degree Celsius below normal.
The MeT officials said that in Ladakh, Leh recorded minus 7 degrees Celsius, Kargil minus 11 degrees Celsius, and mercury in Drass settled at minus 10 degrees Celsius.