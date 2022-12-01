Cold Kashmir, Ladakh to get colder

Srinagar: The Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted that the minimum temperature in Kashmir and Ladakh would fall in the coming days while Srinagar recorded the coldest night of the season.

“Srinagar records minus 2.1 degrees Celsius and this was coldest night of season so far,” MeT officials said. “Minimum temperatures will fall further in the coming days.”

MeT officials said here that amidst mist this morning, Srinagar recorded a low of minus 2.1 degrees Celsius against minus 1.6 degrees Celsius the previous night, 1.2 degrees Celsius below normal. They said that last Sunday, Srinagar saw minus 2.2 degrees Celsius, which was the coldest night till now.