‘Collective efforts needed to prevent drug, substance abuse’

Pulwama: The Deputy Commissioner (DC) Pulwama, Baseer-ul-Haq Choudhary on Saturday convened a meeting of the District Level Committee of Narcotics Coordination (NCORD).

At the outset, the DC discussed various issues related to menace of drug addiction, areas of concern, age group of addicts, hot spots of drug peddling, abuse, besides, cultivation of illicit poppy and cannabis in the District.

He said that collective efforts are needed to curb the drug menace and all stakeholders shall have to work in tandem to enhance the rehabilitation of persons involved in drug abuse.

He emphasised on conducting awareness camps in schools and colleges on mass scale to sensitize the youth about hazards and ill effects of consuming drugs.

The Education Department was asked to promote anti drug abuse awareness in all educational institutions and its ill effects on society. The DC directed the CEO to ensure that no tobacco product is sold near educational institutions as per rules. He added that special teams shall be constituted to have vigilance around institutions.