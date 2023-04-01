‘Collective efforts needed to prevent drug, substance abuse’

Pulwama: The Deputy Commissioner (DC) Pulwama, Baseer-ul-Haq Choudhary on Saturday convened a meeting of the District Level Committee of Narcotics Coordination (NCORD).
At the outset, the DC discussed various issues related to menace of drug addiction, areas of concern, age group of addicts, hot spots of drug peddling, abuse, besides, cultivation of illicit poppy and cannabis in the District.
He said that collective efforts are needed to curb the drug menace and all stakeholders shall have to work in tandem to enhance the rehabilitation of persons involved in drug abuse.
He emphasised on conducting awareness camps in schools and colleges on mass scale to sensitize the youth about hazards and ill effects of consuming drugs.
The Education Department was asked to promote anti drug abuse awareness in all educational institutions and its ill effects on society. The DC directed the CEO to ensure that no tobacco product is sold near educational institutions as per rules. He added that special teams shall be constituted to have vigilance around institutions.
DM directed all concerned officers for immediate completion of mapping of land used for bhang and poppy cultivation and submission of action taken in destruction of poppy and Cannabis. He also directed CAO and CHO to explore avenues for growing alternative crops in these areas besides providing valuable inputs to land owners.
He asked officers of all line departments to make coordinated efforts to contain the drug peddling and break the supply chain besides taking stringent action against the persons involved in this dangerous trade.
Choudhary said, in order to combat this rising societal problem, multi-pronged rehabilitation, counseling and guidance policy is being implemented on ground to monitor drug abuse and take remedial measures to curb the menace.
He sought cooperation from the religious heads, families particularly from parents to overcome the menace among the youth which also leads to other social evils and crimes. He emphasized upon the role of religious scholars and imams for fortifying the efforts in curbing the drug menace.
The DC assured the departments that all requisite support will be provided by the District Administration for saving youth from the ill effects of the drugs.
The DC directed Assistant Drug Controller Pulwama and CMO Pulwama to get CCTV cameras installed at all medical shops, clinical establishments and chemist/ druggist shops which lie within the limits of schools, colleges, hospitals and masjids so that overall surveillance with regard to the containment of drug sales is enforced.
He also directed the Assistant Drug Controller to establish a 24*7 flying squad to check the unauthorized functioning of Chemists besides checking the sales of contraband drugs in the district.
The Police Department was asked to keep strict vigil against drug proliferation, consumption and intensifying awareness against such addictive substances involving concerned stakeholders from civil administration.
On the occasion, Officers apprised about the situation with regard to the drug menace and shared their suggestions and measures to be taken at District level to control the drug peddling and its consumption, besides measures for rehabilitation of drug victims.