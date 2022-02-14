Colleges in Kashmir to reopen today

The government ordered that all the universities, colleges, polytechnics, and ITIs in entire J&K would commence routine offline teaching from February 14.

“But in Kashmir winter vacation culminated on February 14 and the class work would resume from Tuesday (February 15),” an official said.

The authorities at Islamic University of Science and Technology (IUST) have also notified that the varsity would resume the course work in all departments, centres and colleges in the offline mode from February 21.

“However, all the faculty members of the university should resume their duties from February 16 and teaching in online mode should continue as usual till the resumption of offline class work,” the IUST notice reads.