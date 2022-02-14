Colleges in Kashmir to reopen today
Srinagar: The Government Degree Colleges (GDCs) would resume offline classwork for students of undergraduate and integrated courses. The move comes in the wake of the government directions allowing higher educational institutions to reopen for offline classes from February 14.
The offline classes in colleges will resume from Tuesday as the winter vacation announced for degree colleges by Higher Education Department (HED) ended on February 14.
“The offline classes will resume from Tuesday as the winter vacations ended on February 14. We will start the offline class work with complete adherence to COVID-19 SoPS and other government guidelines issued by the government,” Nodal Principal Kashmir Division Degree Colleges, Prof Khurshid Ahmad Khan told Greater Kashmir.
“We may have to divide the students in classrooms or laboratories in order to ensure social distance between them on the campuses,” he said.
The government on Sunday ordered the opening of educational institutions in J&K.
The government ordered that all the universities, colleges, polytechnics, and ITIs in entire J&K would commence routine offline teaching from February 14.
“But in Kashmir winter vacation culminated on February 14 and the class work would resume from Tuesday (February 15),” an official said.
The authorities at Islamic University of Science and Technology (IUST) have also notified that the varsity would resume the course work in all departments, centres and colleges in the offline mode from February 21.
“However, all the faculty members of the university should resume their duties from February 16 and teaching in online mode should continue as usual till the resumption of offline class work,” the IUST notice reads.
The university has further directed all the orincipals, heads, and in-charge heads to ensure strict enforcement of COVID Appropriate Behaviour (CAB) at all times and places besides following all necessary protocols and guidelines issued by the government from time to time.
Also, the Islamia College of Science and Commerce Srinagar has also scheduled resumption of undergraduate and post graduate courses in a phased manner from February 19.
As per the college notification, the class work for all PG programmes would commence from February 19 followed by the offline class work of UG courses from February 21.
“College is working out a detailed academic plan for on campus studies for all UG and PG programmes wherein due consideration will be given to adherence to COVID Appropriate Behavior and conduct of class work in a structured manner with no academic loss to students,” the college notice reads.
The college administration has directed all the students enrolled in UG and PG programmes to submit the latest vaccination status, which would be subject to e-verification, through dash-board option after an authenticated login using their respective username and password.
“The option will be activated from February 15 and will remain open February 17,” it reads.
Meanwhile, the Kashmir University would shortly notify the modalities for reopening of its main and satellite campuses for in-person teaching from March 1, 2022.
The decision was taken at a high-level meeting chaired by Vice-Chancellor Prof Talat Ahmad in the wake of deliberations held by Chief Secretary Arun Kumar Mehta with the heads of educational institutions on Monday.
“It was decided that the university should immediately notify all the guidelines for students and faculty on reopening of the campuses from March 1,” a KU spokesman said.
The KU is presently off for teaching purposes owing to ongoing winter vacations which would conclude on February 28.