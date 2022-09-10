Comm Secy RDD reviews dev scenario of Poonch district

Commissioner Secretary took a detailed department wise review of all works being executed in the district. She asked for speedy completion of all pending works. She also reviewed the performance under UT Capex.

It was informed in the meeting that during 2022-23 about 1412 development projects had been taken up under district capex budget, of which, 1329 have been tendered, 1060 allotted and 186 works have been completed upto ending August, 2022. Besides, 94.28% wage payment has been made under MGNREGA, 60 Amrit Sarovars have been completed against the target of 75; 14889 houses under PMAY-G have been completed and various other projects have also been completed including panchayat ghar.

She asked the concerned officers to ensure tendering, allotments viz a viz timely completions of all the remaining works at an earliest.