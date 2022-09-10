Comm Secy RDD reviews dev scenario of Poonch district

Poonch: Commissioner Secretary, Rural Development Department (RDD) and Panchayati Raj, Mandeep Kour, who is also Mentor Secretary for Poonch district today, chaired a virtual review meeting on progress of development works and related issues pertaining to the district.
Deputy Commissioner Poonch, Inder Jeet, Additional District Development Commissioner, Abdul Sattar, Programme Officer ICDS, Assistant Commissioner Development, Abid Hussan Shah, Assistant Panchayat Officer, Chief Education Officer, Chief Medical Officer, Executive Engineers of different departments and other concerned officers were present in the meeting.
At the outset, the Deputy Commissioner gave a detailed PowerPoint presentation on the achievements and progress achieved under different schemes and the status of various developmental projects being executed in the district by different agencies and departments.
Threadbare discussion was held on different development projects of different departments including the development schemes of Rural Development department, like MGNREGA, Amrit Sarovar, Panchayat Ghar, PMAY, AWAAS+, 14FC besides various other development issues viv a viz bottle necks hampering development scenario of district.
Commissioner Secretary took a detailed department wise review of all works being executed in the district. She asked for speedy completion of all pending works. She also reviewed the performance under UT Capex.
It was informed in the meeting that during 2022-23 about 1412 development projects had been taken up under district capex budget, of which, 1329 have been tendered, 1060 allotted and 186 works have been completed upto ending August, 2022. Besides, 94.28% wage payment has been made under MGNREGA, 60 Amrit Sarovars have been completed against the target of 75; 14889 houses under PMAY-G have been completed and various other projects have also been completed including panchayat ghar.
She asked the concerned officers to ensure tendering, allotments viz a viz timely completions of all the remaining works at an earliest.