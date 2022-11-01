Commissioner Secretary distributes land passbooks, golden cards

Kulgam: The Third phase of ambitious ‘Back to Village’ phase IV (B2V-4) programme commenced here today across 66 Gram Panchayats of Kulgam district with overwhelming public participation.
The designated Visiting Officers had on spot appraisal of issues and concerns of PRI members and civil society members regarding welfare and development of their respective areas.
On the occasion, multiple activities were conducted in all 66 Panchayat Halqas spanning across the blocks which were highly applauded by the public.