Commissioner Secy reviews functioning of Floriculture Deptt

Srinagar: Commissioner Secretary, Parks Gardens and Floriculture, Sheikh Fayaz Ahmad, chaired an extensive review meeting regarding the working of Floriculture Department here today.
The meeting was attended by Director Floriculture Kashmir, Deputy Directors, Executive Engineer and district officers of the department.
Commissioner Secretary was briefed about the activities including preparedness with regard to Tulip Show 2022, physical and financial status of ongoing and new works, status of centrally sponsored schemes, court cases and maintenance of parks and gardens, preparation for forth coming tourist season, status of E-NITs with respect to entry ticketing system of Garden and Parks besides other issues of emergent nature.
Commissioner Secretary directed the officers to make all preparations in advance for the forthcoming tourist season particularly Tulip Show 2022.
Director Floriculture informed about various activities particularly with regard to Tulip Garden where 1.5 million Tulip bulbs will be on display this year. He also informed about the progress on Sakura project and achievements registered during the current year. He added that preparation for floating of eNIT regarding procurement of Japanese ornamental cherries has been completed and soon saplings will be procured for plantation in the Garden.
Commissioner Secretary impressed upon the officers to workout modalities for payment gateway ticketing/E.Ticketing in all the gardens of Kashmir. He further directed to complete all codal formalities for establishment of Dahlia Garden, Rose, and Peony theme gardens in Pahalgam jurisdiction of the department.
Sheikh Fayaz stressed upon speedy implementation of bio-metric attendance system in all offices of the department. He further directed that the face-lifting exercise of all important gardens and parks be done on priority. Commissioner Secretary appreciated the Directorate for achieving remarkable progress in expenditure under Capex.