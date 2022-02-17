Commissioner Secy reviews functioning of Floriculture Deptt

Srinagar: Commissioner Secretary, Parks Gardens and Floriculture, Sheikh Fayaz Ahmad, chaired an extensive review meeting regarding the working of Floriculture Department here today.

The meeting was attended by Director Floriculture Kashmir, Deputy Directors, Executive Engineer and district officers of the department.

Commissioner Secretary was briefed about the activities including preparedness with regard to Tulip Show 2022, physical and financial status of ongoing and new works, status of centrally sponsored schemes, court cases and maintenance of parks and gardens, preparation for forth coming tourist season, status of E-NITs with respect to entry ticketing system of Garden and Parks besides other issues of emergent nature.