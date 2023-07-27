Committed to double farmers’ income, promote agripreneurship: Admin

Anantnag: The Anantnag district administration Thursday said it was committed to doubling the income of farmers and promoting agro-entrepreneurship among the youth.

“There is a tremendous potential in the agriculture sector in the district and farmers are now switching to high yielding varieties to increase their production. They are also adopting alternate farm techniques like lavender cultivation which is fetching them good returns,” Deputy Commissioner (DC) Anantnag, Syed Fakhrudin Hamid said.

He was speaking to media persons during the farmers’ conference held on the occasion of the release of Prime Minister’s 14th installment under the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-Kisan) scheme worth over Rs 17,000 crore to more than 8.5 crores farmers of the country.

PM Narendra Modi released the 14th installment and around 500 farmers from Kashmir participated in the programme.

Hamid said that the centers like PM Kisan Samriddhi Kendras would be game changers for agriculture.

“The Centre not only gives training on hybrid seeds, latest technology, and nano urea to the farmers but also on overuse of fertilisers,” he said.

The DC Anantnag said that the training programmes would be expanded and emphasis would be laid on holistic agriculture production to double the income of the farmers.

“Youth will be connected to agro-entrepreneurship startups and then we will ensure the success stories and experience reach the farmers,” he said.

Chief Agriculture Officer, Anantnag, Ajaz Ahmad Dar highlighted the importance of PM Kisan Samruddhi Kendras.

“These Kendras are one stop solution for all the problems of farmers and the PM today dedicated 60 more such facilities in J&K,” he said.

Meanwhile, in Kulgam the events for the celebration of the bulk release of the 14th installment were held across the district in collaboration with district administration Kulgam.

“The mega event was held at Kulgam in which District Development Council (DDC) Kulgam Chairman, Muhammad Afzal Parray participated as chief guest,” an official statement said.

It said that similar events were held at Agricultural Sub Division Kulgam, Qaimoh, all zonal offices, and Panchayats.

“The launch of Sulfur Coated Urea for the benefit of the farming community was celebrated at Pradhan Mantri Krishi Samridhi Kendra (PM-KSK) at Kulgam in which subject matter specialist, Muhammad Amin Sheikh, officers and officials from Agriculture Zone Katrasoo and PM Kisan beneficiaries participated,” the statement said.

DC Kulgam Bilal Mohiuddin promised assistance to the farmers in increasing their production.