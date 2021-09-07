Committee for naming roads, Govt schools after eminent persons reconstituted

Jammu: The government Tuesday reconstituted the standing committee for naming government schools, colleges and roads after the eminent personalities.

“In supersession of the government order No 595-JK (GAD) of 2000 dated 26 May 2000, the committee for making recommendations on the representation and proposals for installation of statues and memorial plaques, naming of roads and buildings and matters connected therewith or incidental thereto is reconstituted,” read a GAD order.

As per the order, the committee would comprise Administrative Secretary, Home Department as its Chairman while Administrative Secretaries of Rural Development and Panchayati Raj, Housing and Urban Development, General Administration and Culture departments, Special Director General of Police, CID J&K and the Divisional Commissioners of Kashmir and Jammu would be its members.

“The committee may co-opt adhoc members for any particular proposal and would be serviced by the GAD and submit its recommendations to the government for final decision by the Administrative Council,” read the order issued by GAD Commissioner Secretary M K Dwivedi.