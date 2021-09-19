Communal Comity| A Hindu and a Muslim friend spread hope with ‘brotherhood dairy’

The duo started with seven Holstein Friesians cows, the world’s highest-production dairy animals. Today they own 32 of these dairy cows.

“Before we switched to dairy farming, we did good market research,” Bhat says.

He says that the adulterated milk available in the market spurred the duo to opt for dairy farming.

“Our main aim behind setting up this dairy was to provide the consumers pure and fresh farm milk,” Bhat says.

He says that every day they sell between 200 to 250 litre milk, which fetches them a good amount.

“We milk our cows twice a day and the production is as per our expectations,” Bhat says.

According to Bhat, they do not need to sell their produce in the open market as the consumers show up at their farm and buy it there only.

Scores of villages around Choudrigund form the solid consumer base for the duo.

The dairy entrepreneurs say that the Department of Animal Husbandry provided them assistance in setting up the farm.

“We were provided a subsidy by the department for buying the cows,” they say.

Chief Animal Husbandry Officer, Shopian, Dr Ishrat says that the dairy farming got a boost after the government rolled out different schemes for the people interested in setting up dairy units.