Commuters face tough time as Uri’s Lagama-Garkote road lies in shambles

Srinagar: The Lagama-Garkote road in the Uri area of north Kashmir’s Baramulla district is in a dilapidated condition almost for the last one year causing inconvenience to people, particularly commuters traveling on the stretch every day.

The road has been upgraded at a cost of Rs 7.28 crore and works on this stretch began at the end of 2018, officials said.

A delegation of locals told Greater Kashmir that the dilapidated condition of the road is giving tough time to the commuters.

They said that in absence of repairs, potholes have developed on a large stretch of the road.