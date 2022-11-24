Commuters face tough time as Uri’s Lagama-Garkote road lies in shambles

Srinagar: The Lagama-Garkote road in the Uri area of north Kashmir’s Baramulla district is in a dilapidated condition almost for the last one year causing inconvenience to people, particularly commuters traveling on the stretch every day.
The road has been upgraded at a cost of Rs 7.28 crore and works on this stretch began at the end of 2018, officials said.
A delegation of locals told Greater Kashmir that the dilapidated condition of the road is giving tough time to the commuters.
They said that in absence of repairs, potholes have developed on a large stretch of the road.
“The road is dotted with potholes and is in a dire need of re-carpeting and repair. This stretch is giving a bumpy ride to the commuters,” said Mudasir Ahmad, a local resident of Garkote village.
Bashir Ahmad Bhat, another local resident said that the concerned department has been using substandard material while macadamizing this road in the past. “The officials and contractors work only to get their bills cleared. No concrete work has been done on this road. Last year too, the department also fixed a few patches on the road. How come it is possible that it is being damaged so frequently,” he said. “We want that this issue should be investigated by the higher authorities of the concerned department and the investigating agencies,” he added.
The transporters in Uri said that the dilapidated condition of the road has affected the vehicular movement on it. “I ply my cab on this route but I need to get its wheels aligned or changed in a short period of time. This has become a new headache for us,” said Ishtiyaq Ahmad, a cab driver.
Locals said that they have taken up this issue a number of times with the concerned authorities but to no avail. Khursheed Ahmad Mir, Assistant Executive Engineer (AEE) Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana (PMGSY) Uri said that the patches on the road will be fixed within a week’s time. “But all this is subject to the weather conditions,” he said.
“The macadamisation the road will be taken up next year in summers as that is not possible now because of the onset of winters,” he added.