Companies exploiting J&K’s natural resources not employing local youth: Altaf Bukhari

“The feeling of helplessness and disappointment among the people has increased in the absence of an elected government in J&K,” he said. “It is imperative to hold assembly polls without further delay and restore statehood.”

Bukhari said that the Apni Party believes in telling the truth to the people as well as to the government. “J&K has rich natural resources but unfortunately, these are being given to the outsiders with no benefit to the locals, especially the youth,” Bukhari said.

He said that the youth were not being given employment in these projects by the companies.

“The money which they earned from these resources should be utilised for the welfare of the local people of the respective areas. However, this is not being done. They are using our water resources. But still, we have to buy electricity,” he said.