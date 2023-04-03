‘Complete average 7000 works per month to achieve targets on time’

Jammu: Chief Secretary, Dr Arun Kumar Mehta today virtually participated in the numerous panchayat level convergence meetings held first time at the beginning of the new financial year 2023-24 across the Gram Panchayats of the UT.

Dr Mehta, during this interaction, impressed upon the Prabhari Officers of each Gram Panchayat to take full responsibility for representing the government in their concerned Panchayats. He exhorted them to create a proper mechanism of escalation of grievances at an appropriate level so that each of them is resolved to the satisfaction of the people.

The Chief Secretary also emphasized avoiding the ‘March Rush' of presenting bills in treasuries. He instead asked them to complete all the work physically by the end of the year. He advised them to fix monthly targets for both physical and financial completion of works so that projects are completed efficiently throughout the year. He directed the completion of at least 7000 works each month across the UT for even distribution of workload throughout the year.