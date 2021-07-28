‘Concerned over scarcity of drinking water across Kashmir’

Srinagar: The Jammu and Kashmir National Conference on Wednesday expressed concern ‘over the scarcity of drinking water across Kashmir saying the administration is doing nothing to redress the issue.’
According to a statement issued here, Party’s Provincial President Nasir Aslam Wani said ‘the households across Kashmir have been facing continuous water scarcity since last month, however, the authorities have turned a deaf ear to their complaints. The problem he said is widely reported from Urban and rural belts across all the districts of Kashmir division.’
“From registering complaints through phone calls to visiting the concerned Dept, people have tried to approach everyone to solve the water crisis that they are facing but the authorities are unmoved. The widespread scarcity has limited the access to safe water for drinking and for practicing basic hygiene at home, in public places and in health-care facilities. Sewage systems at various places are failing and the threat of contracting contaminable diseases due to water shortage has also soared up. The Water scarcity has taken a greater toll on women and children, particularly during the ongoing Covid-19 crises,” he said.
“Meantime MP Hasnain Masoodi on Wednesday spoke to Chibber Chairman /Chief Executive of J&K Bank over a telephonic call and sought business units at Qamar, Verinag, Kapran, Utarsoo in Shangus. While putting across the demand, he apprised the Chairman how people living in these far-flung areas are not able to benefit from the various welfare schemes due to the dearth of banking facilities in their areas,” the statement reads.