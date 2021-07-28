‘Concerned over scarcity of drinking water across Kashmir’

“From registering complaints through phone calls to visiting the concerned Dept, people have tried to approach everyone to solve the water crisis that they are facing but the authorities are unmoved. The widespread scarcity has limited the access to safe water for drinking and for practicing basic hygiene at home, in public places and in health-care facilities. Sewage systems at various places are failing and the threat of contracting contaminable diseases due to water shortage has also soared up. The Water scarcity has taken a greater toll on women and children, particularly during the ongoing Covid-19 crises,” he said.

“Meantime MP Hasnain Masoodi on Wednesday spoke to Chibber Chairman /Chief Executive of J&K Bank over a telephonic call and sought business units at Qamar, Verinag, Kapran, Utarsoo in Shangus. While putting across the demand, he apprised the Chairman how people living in these far-flung areas are not able to benefit from the various welfare schemes due to the dearth of banking facilities in their areas,” the statement reads.