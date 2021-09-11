Conference on issues of private schools held

Srinagar: A day-long conference of private schools on the theme “Issues of private schools; United we can succeed” was today held here in which educationists, legal luminaries, experts and representatives of private schools of Kashmir division participated.

Senior advocate Zaffar Shah was the chief guest on the occasion while as president PSAJK G N Var presided over the conference. Vijay Dhar, chairman DPS Srinagar was the guest of honour.

Speaking on the occasion, Zaffar Shah explained the provisions and opportunities given by law for school owners in order to ensure quality education to students besides providing job opportunities to thousands of educated youth. He advised the school owners to go through all the rules and regulations and abide by the laws in vogue until and unless it is modified or changed by the competent authority.