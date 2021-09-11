Conference on issues of private schools held
Srinagar: A day-long conference of private schools on the theme “Issues of private schools; United we can succeed” was today held here in which educationists, legal luminaries, experts and representatives of private schools of Kashmir division participated.
Senior advocate Zaffar Shah was the chief guest on the occasion while as president PSAJK G N Var presided over the conference. Vijay Dhar, chairman DPS Srinagar was the guest of honour.
Speaking on the occasion, Zaffar Shah explained the provisions and opportunities given by law for school owners in order to ensure quality education to students besides providing job opportunities to thousands of educated youth. He advised the school owners to go through all the rules and regulations and abide by the laws in vogue until and unless it is modified or changed by the competent authority.
Vijay Dhar asked the school owners to unite and make joint efforts for the welfare of the private schools. G N Var in his address stressed upon the members to put in their joint efforts so that all the issues confronting the private schools are resolved amicably and without any confrontation. He emphasised the need of maintaining quality education in schools.
The speakers explained the difficult situation in which the private schools have been working particularly during the last two years. They said that the Private Education sector in Kashmir provides quality education to lakhs of students and also is job provider to more than 60000 persons. Stressing on the importance of the sector, the speakers highlighted the challenges and discussed possible solutions for the benefit of students, teachers, school managements and the entire society in general.