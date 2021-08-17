Confusion prevails over teacher attendance in schools

“The orders vary not only from one district to another but from one zone to another, even from one school to school. Everyone is confused over the attendance of teachers in schools,” he said.

The teachers said that the CEOs and ZEOs were “over-implementing” government orders issued from time to time.

“Some CEOs are implementing the Education department order issued on August 2 while some CEOs are implementing the order issued by the SEC on August 15. There is no clarity,” a teacher said.

Till August 2, the teachers were regularly delivering online classes and in continuation to this also participated in open-air community classes in the school premises wherever possible.

However, ahead of the Independence Day, the government made physical attendance of teachers in schools mandatory from August 3 to make preparations for the Independence Day wherein the head of the institution had to hoist the tricolour and the students and staff were directed to sing Rashtra Gaan on August 15.

“Now we are confused whether we have to deliver community classes in our community and engage students through online classes or ensure our daily attendance in schools,” the teacher said.

Amid this ambiguity, the subordinate offices controlling the schools are seeking reports on physical attendance of teaching staff.

“Most of the teachers are either delivering community classes or engaging students in online classes but not attending schools physically post August 15,” a teacher from Kupwara said.

A CEO in one of the districts said that the SEC order mentioning that schools could seek personal attendance of vaccinated staff for administrative purposes had created confusion among all.

“When we say administrative purpose that means teachers have to remain present in school as they can be called for any work at any time of exigency,” he said.