Congress condoles demise

Srinagar, Feb 8. The Jammu and Kashmir Pradesh Congress Committee (JKPCC) President Ghulam Ahmad Mir Tuesday expressed grief over the demise of party leader Abdul Ahad Shah of Drugmulla, Kupwara and conveyed condolences to the bereaved family.
A statement of Congress issued here said that JKPCC Vice President Abdul Rashid Dar also expressed grief over the passing away of Shah. Mir, Dar and other senior party leaders described the passing away of Shah as a loss to the party in Kupwara district and lauded his contributions to Congress and development of his area.