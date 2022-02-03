Congress hits out at Govt for ‘ill-treating’ job aspirants

He said that the BJP government was adopting a hostile policy towards the local youth of J&K to accommodate people from outside.

Mir said that it was great injustice with the eligible local candidates who had applied for different posts.

“The Centre was totally indifferent towards the unemployed educated youth of J&K as all selections initiated prior to August 2019 were either withheld or recalled and the candidates were protesting on roads for completion of the process,” he said.

Mir said that these candidates, who had already applied and undergone some selection process, were being made to wait for three years for facilitating the new eligible candidates from outside J&K, after the Reorganisation Act 2019.