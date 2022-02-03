Congress hits out at Govt for ‘ill-treating’ job aspirants

Jammu: Jammu and Kashmir Pradesh Congress Committee (JKPCC) President Ghulam Ahmad Mir on Thursday hit out at the Centre and the JK administration for “ill treatment” meted out to the job aspirants for border battalions of J&K Police, CISF, BSF or other candidates who formed part of various ongoing selection procedures.
He said that the BJP government was adopting a hostile policy towards the local youth of J&K to accommodate people from outside.
Mir said that it was great injustice with the eligible local candidates who had applied for different posts.
“The Centre was totally indifferent towards the unemployed educated youth of J&K as all selections initiated prior to August 2019 were either withheld or recalled and the candidates were protesting on roads for completion of the process,” he said.
Mir said that these candidates, who had already applied and undergone some selection process, were being made to wait for three years for facilitating the new eligible candidates from outside J&K, after the Reorganisation Act 2019.
He said that the J&K government had directed the recruiting agencies including PSC and Service Selection Board to withhold all such selection processes initiated prior to the J&K Re-organisation Act. “BJP is totally silent over the plight of unemployed educated youth while the government uses police force to suppress the voice of youth agitating for their genuine rights,” Mir said.
He also expressed solidarity with the agitating youth and said that the Congress party would stand shoulder to shoulder with the agitating youth. Meanwhile, JKPCC appreciated the former president AICC Rahul Gandhi’s speech in the Lok Sabha on Wednesday saying that it was an eyeopener for the government and the countrymen for the overall challenges before the nation.
In a joint statement, JKPCC President Ghulam Ahmad Mir and the entire senior leadership of the party appreciated the speech of Gandhi saying that he placed the current scenario faced by the nation in right perspective and cautioned the countrymen and government to rise to the occasion.
They said that Gandhi had brought the situation faced by the countrymen on various fronts due to faulty policies and misplaced priorities, especially on the external front. “Every right thinking citizen in the country is highly appreciative of the concerns drawn by the leader in the larger interests of the country,” the JKPCC leaders said.
“The entire leadership of the party and all right thinking people stand behind and side with Gandhi on the issues and areas of concern drawn by him in his address,” they said.
The statement said that the prominent signatories include Raman Bhalla, Mula ram, Ravinder Sharma, Abdul Rashid, Bashir Ahmad Magray, Abdul Majeed Wani, T S Bajwa , Balwan Singh, Yogesh Sawhney, Gulzar Ahmad Wani, Balbir Singh, Suman Bhagat, Shiv Dev Singh, Ved Mahajan, Manmohan Singh, Rajnish Sharma, Ashok Sharma, Shabir Ahmad Khan, K C Bhagat, Ashok Dogra, Chaudhary Shah Muhammad, Chaudhary Shahnawaz and others.