Congress meets to discuss All Party Meet

Srinagar: The Jammu and Kashmir Pradesh Congress Committee (JKPCC) on Saturday held a meeting of Senior Party Leaders and Former Legislators in Srinagar to debate and discuss the current situation in J&K.

According to a statement issued here, “the leader also discussed the recently held all party meeting chaired by Prime Minister in Delhi. JKPCC President Ghulam Ahmad Mir who chaired the meeting stated that Congress Party in the ‘All Party Meeting’ in which Former Chief Minister/LOP Ghulam Nabi Azad, JKPCC President (G.A. Mir) and Former Deputy Chief Minister Tara Chand participated, stressed on restoration of statehood with constitutional guarantees, besides the delimitation and political process and urged the Govt of India to move forward in that direction to fulfill its commitment.”

“Congress Party in the APM told Prime Minister and Home Minister that people of J&K have witnessed worst, this was the opportune time to clear the doubts, fears and apprehensions amongst the people of J&K,” Mir told the meeting

Many issues of public importance also came under discussion in the meeting.

“The Leaders present in the meeting endorsed the Party’s view point in the APM and assured that the Party will vigorously fight for restoration of Statehood with constitution gurantees, which was the milestone to democratic process in J&K,” it said. “Among other who were present the meeting included Former JKPCC President Peerzada Mohd.Sayeed, CWC Member Tariq Hamid Karra, Former Minister Taj Mohi U Din, JKPCC Vice Presidents Haji Abdul Rashid Dar, Mohd Anwar Bhat, Amreen Badre, Former Legislators Bashir Ahmad Magrey, Mohd Amin Bhat, Gen Secretary PCC Surinder Singh Channi and others.”