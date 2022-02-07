Congress workers protest against recent acid attack in Srinagar

Srinagar: Congress workers Monday staged a protest demonstration at Press Enclave here against the recent acid attack and urged upon the government to provide jobs to the victim on humanitarian ground.
The protesters, both male and female, raised pro-justice slogans and held placards which read: “Strong action against culprits, stop acid attacks, we demand exemplary punishment for culprits.”
Anger poured in as protests and widespread condemnation on social media soon after the recent atrocious act of acid attack on a young girl in downtown Srinagar last week.
Enraged over the act, the city witnessed several separate protests by students, social activists and elected corporators.
The today’s protest by Congress workers, besides, demanding capital punishment for the culprits urged the government to bear all expenses for the best treatment of acid attack victim.
A 24-year-old girl was attacked with acid outside her home in Wantpora area of Hawal on Tuesday. She sustained severe burn injuries on her face. The victim has been shifted to Chinnai hospital for advanced treatment.
“Whatever has happened is very wrong. A girl has been attacked with acid. Her soul, identity and face have been bruised. We condemn it and we are protesting here, demanding capital punishment for the guilty. We want the laws to be amended so that strictest possible punishment is meted out to the culprits. We won’t let such incidents happen here,” said the protestors.
The protestors also urged the government to allow the reopening of historic Jamia Masjid in downtown for prayers.