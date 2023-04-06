CONMAN CASE | Gujarat Police takes over custody of Kiran Patel

Srinagar: The Srinagar Jail authorities on Thursday handed over custody of conman Kiran Patel to Gujarat Police after the Chief Judicial Magistrate (CJM) Srinagar ordered for his shifting to Gujarat.

A team of Gujarat Police had arrived in Kashmir on Tuesday to take over the custody of Gujarat Conman Kiran Patel in connection with a fresh case registered against him recently by Ahmedabad Crime Branch.

"The CJM Srinagar on Thursday ordered his shifting to Gujarat after which the Central Jail authorities handed over custody of Kiran Patel to Gujarat Police team. He was taken to home state on Thursday afternoon by the Gujarat Police team which was stationed here since Tuesday," a top official confirmed Greater Kashmir.

As per order issued by CJM Srinagar, the Court has observed that the instant application was presented by Inspector of Police M M Solanki, Crime Branch,

Ahmadabad City, Gujarat and sought change of custody of the accused namely Kiranbhai alias Bansi son of Jagdsibhai Patel aged 43, residing at A-17, Prestige Bungalow, Neae Jiviba School, Ghodasar,

Ahmadabad and prayed to handover the said accused as he is required in Ahmadabad City DCB Police Station (Gujarat) Part-A in FIR No. 11191011230073/ 2023 U/S 406, 420, 170 and 120-B of the IPC.