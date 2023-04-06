CONMAN CASE | Gujarat Police takes over custody of Kiran Patel

Srinagar: The Srinagar Jail authorities on Thursday handed over custody of conman Kiran Patel to Gujarat Police after the Chief Judicial Magistrate (CJM) Srinagar ordered for his shifting to Gujarat.
A team of Gujarat Police had arrived in Kashmir on Tuesday to take over the custody of Gujarat Conman Kiran Patel in connection with a fresh case registered against him recently by Ahmedabad Crime Branch.
"The CJM Srinagar on Thursday ordered his shifting to Gujarat after which the Central Jail authorities handed over custody of Kiran Patel to Gujarat Police team. He was taken to home state on Thursday afternoon by the Gujarat Police team which was stationed here since Tuesday," a top official confirmed Greater Kashmir.
As per order issued by CJM Srinagar, the Court has observed that the instant application was presented by Inspector of Police M M Solanki, Crime Branch,
Ahmadabad City, Gujarat and sought change of custody of the accused namely Kiranbhai alias Bansi son of Jagdsibhai Patel aged 43, residing at A-17, Prestige Bungalow, Neae Jiviba School, Ghodasar,
Ahmadabad and prayed to handover the said accused as he is required in Ahmadabad City DCB Police Station (Gujarat) Part-A in FIR No. 11191011230073/ 2023 U/S 406, 420, 170 and 120-B of the IPC.
"The said Inspector has prayed since the above named accused is presently lodged in Central Jail, Srinagar in connection with FIR No. 19/2023 U/S 419, 420, 467, 468, 471 IPC of Police Station Nishat, Srinagar. Therefore, his custody is required to be changed in the FIR No. 11191011230073/ 2023 U/S 406, 420, 170 and 120-B of the IPC at Ahmadabad Gujarat because investigation in the case is at its infancy stage and cannot be completed without the custodial investigation of the said accused," the Court order reada.
The Court order further reads that the inspector has also produced an authorization letter issued by Chaitanya R Mandlik Deputy Commissioner of Police Crime Branch, Ahmadabad City in terms of which it is established that Police Inspector M.M. Solanki, P.C Jayesh Naranbhai, Vijaysinh Bharatsinh, Nimesh Kausikbhai and Mayurdhvajsinh Bhagirathsinh Police Staff, working at Crime Branch, Ahmadabad City, Gujarat have been deputed in Jammu and Kashmir for the case.
"The authorisation letter is made part of the file. Perusal of the file further reveals that Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Court No. 11, Ahmadabad City Gujarat has also requested to hand over the above named accused to M.M Solanki Police Inspector Crime Branch Ahmadabad City, Gujarat in FIR No. 11191011230073/ 2023 U/S 406, 42, 120-B of the IPC," the order reads.
The CJM in his order has further stated that he heard the learned APP and Inspector of Police M M Solanki and at the same time perused both the CD files in case FIR No. 19/2023 U/S 419, 420, 467, 468, 471 IPC of Police Station Nishat, Srinagar and FIR No. 11191011230073/ 2023 U/S 406, 420, 170 and 120-B of the IPC of Ahmadabad City DCB Police Station Gujarat.
"The accused Kiranbhai alias Bansi was also produced through Video Conferencing. After hearing and from the perusal of whole material available on the file, I am of the considered opinion the submissions made by the learned and. APP and Inspector of Police M.M Solanki carries much weight and at the same time seems to be just proper and appealing," the order reads.
The CJM has further ordered that the application was allowed hence the custody of accused namely Kiranbhai alias Bansi S/o Jagdsibhai Patel aged 43, residing at A-17, Prestige Bunglows, near Jiviba School, Ghodasar, Ahmadabad City Gujarat is changed from FIR No. 19/2023 U/S 419, 420, 467, 468, 471 IPC of Poli Station Nishat, Srinagar to FIR No. 11191011230073/ 2023 U/S 406, 420, 170 and 120-B IPC of DCB Police Station Ahmadabad City, Gujarat.
"Therefore in-charge Superintendent Central Jail, Srinagar shall handed over the custody to Inspector of Police M M Solanki after proper medical checkup. The inspector M M Solanki shall handed over the custody of said accused to the Police Station Nishat, Srinagar after due completion of the investigation," the Court order reads.
Earlier, the Director General of Police (DGP) J&K Dilbag Singh stated that Jammu and Kashmir Police would cooperate with the Gujarat Police for taking over custody of Gujarat conman Kiran patel, after following proper procedure as per law.
Gujarat Police has earlier claimed to arrest Kiran Patel in case he gets released from J&K Police, owing to complaints registered against him in various cities of Gujarat.
As already reported by Greater Kashmir, there are already three cases registered against Kiran Patel in Gujarat and a fresh case was registered by Crime Branch in Gujarat against conman Kiran Patel, who was posing as Additional Director of the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO), in Kashmir.
J&K Police had registered an FIR No 19 of 2023 against him at Police Station Nishat for criminal intention and indulging in activities within the jurisdiction of this police station and other parts of Kashmir and by employing a high degree of forged means. Recently, Patel was sent for judicial custody and was lodged in Central Jail Srinagar.
The Jammu and Kashmir Government on March 29 ordered an inquiry to probe into various aspects related to visits of Kiran Patel to Kashmir during the past months and security arrangements made during his visit.
As per the government order, the Divisional Commissioner Kashmir, Vijay Kumar Bidhuri has been appointed as inquiry officer to inquire into the matter.
"The inquiry officer shall identify the lapses on the part of the Officers and officials concerned and submit a detailed report within one week," reads an order issued by Additional Chief Secretary Home Department, Raj Kumar Goyal.