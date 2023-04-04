[ Conman Case ] Gujarat Police team arrives in Kashmir to take custody of Kiran Patel

Srinagar: In a major development, a team from Gujarat Police on Tuesday arrived in Kashmir to take custody of conman Kiran Patel who is lodged in Central jail Srinagar for the last few weeks.
The conman from Gujarat, who has been accused of duping several people of their hard-earned money, was arrested by Jammu and Kashmir police in March this year.
A top official of Jammu and Kashmir Police informed Greater Kashmir that a team from Gujarat has arrived in Kashmir to take custody of Kiran Patel.
"Some formalities have to be completed and after that he will be handed over to Gujarat police," the official said.
J&K Police has already registered an FIR No 19 of 2023 against him at Police Station Nishat for criminal intention and indulging in activities within the jurisdiction of this police station and other parts of Kashmir and by employing a high degree of forged means and was posing as Additional Director of the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO), in Kashmir.
Recently, Patel was sent for judicial custody and is currently lodged in Central Jail Srinagar.
As already reported, the Director General of Police (DGP) J&K Dilbag Singh earlier said they will cooperate with the Gujarat Police if they ask for custody of the Gujarat conman Kiran patel, after following proper procedure as per law.
Notably, Gujarat Police has earlier claimed to arrest Kiran Patel in case he gets released from J&K Police, owing to complaints registered against him in various cities of Gujarat.
There are already three cases registered against Kiran Patel in Gujarat. And a fresh case was registered against him by the Crime Branch, Ahmedabad.
The Jammu and Kashmir Police (JKP) earlier put two associates of Kiran Patel under police custody for questioning. They have been identified as Amit Pandya and Jai Sitapara.
Also, the team of Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS), Gujarat was earlier stationed in Kashmir to investigate the case of the high profile Gujarat conman in Kashmir.
The Jammu and Kashmir Government on March 29 ordered an inquiry to probe into various aspects related to visits of Kiran Patel to Kashmir during the past months and security arrangements made during his visit.
As per the government order, the Divisional Commissioner Kashmir, Vijay Kumar Bidhuri has been appointed as inquiry officer to inquire into the matter.
"The inquiry officer shall identify the lapses on the part of the Officers and officials concerned and submit a detailed report within one week," reads an order issued by Additional Chief Secretary Home Department, Raj Kumar Goyal.
Meanwhile, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Srinagar, Rakesh Balwal said that Gujarat conman continues to remain lodged in Central Jail Srinagar.
"He (Kiran Patel) is still in Central Jail here. I have not met the team which has arrived. They might have come as cases are already registered against him (Gujarat conman) in Gujarat," he told Greater Kashmir.