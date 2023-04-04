[ Conman Case ] Gujarat Police team arrives in Kashmir to take custody of Kiran Patel

Srinagar: In a major development, a team from Gujarat Police on Tuesday arrived in Kashmir to take custody of conman Kiran Patel who is lodged in Central jail Srinagar for the last few weeks.

The conman from Gujarat, who has been accused of duping several people of their hard-earned money, was arrested by Jammu and Kashmir police in March this year.

A top official of Jammu and Kashmir Police informed Greater Kashmir that a team from Gujarat has arrived in Kashmir to take custody of Kiran Patel.

"Some formalities have to be completed and after that he will be handed over to Gujarat police," the official said.

J&K Police has already registered an FIR No 19 of 2023 against him at Police Station Nishat for criminal intention and indulging in activities within the jurisdiction of this police station and other parts of Kashmir and by employing a high degree of forged means and was posing as Additional Director of the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO), in Kashmir.