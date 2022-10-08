Conservation works of Hokersar, Haigam wetlands reviewed

Commissioner Secretary conducted on the spot inspection of works aimed to create tourist related infrastructure like wooden artifacts, benches, gazebos, tree houses etc which are being constructed for providing facelift to Hokersar premises. He instructed the concerned to use locally available eco-friendly material for face-lifting of Hokersar premises and install environmental signage at different places so that it emerges as a favorite tourist destination for tourists in Srinagar in coming days.

At Hygam wetland, Commissioner Secretary Forest directed Wildlife authorities to secure the wetland area by developing a fence line along the boundary. He also asked to promote bird watching in Haigam by creating facilities for boarding, lodging and camping. He stressed on the need to start restoration works for biodiversity conservation so that habitat conditions are made suitable for migratory birds to settle in time.

Commissioner Secretary visited Baramulla Forest Division where he was given a presentation by Conservator of Forests, Irfan Rasool, about the type of ongoing forestry activities in the north circle. He was informed that 7.5 lakh plants shall be planted in north Kashmir under Green J & K Drive this year. He was informed that forest divisions of north circle have stocked sufficient quantities of conifer and broadleaved species in their nurseries to achieve the targets.

He paid a visit to Central Forest Nursery Baramulla to take firsthand assessment of preparedness for winter plantation. He directed to raise fast growing timber species in nurseries so that farmers can be familiarized and encouraged to grow trees outside forests on their farm lands.

Commissioner Secretary also visited Biodiversity Park Venkara in Doabgah forest range where he inspected different facilities established there. He appreciated the works of herbal vatika and eco-friendly objects developed by the Jhelum Valley Forest Division for conservation and outreach activities. He advised officials to conduct extensive school outreach programmes and engage children in plantation and cleanliness drives besides water conservation activities so that the concept of environmental compassion is inculcated in them at a young age.

Pervaiz Ahmad Wani, DFO Jhelum Valley Forest Division, Ifshan Deewan, Wildlife Warden Wetlands, Muzaffer Bazaz, Deputy Director Forest Protection Force, Baramulla and Mohammad Maqbool Baba, Wildlife Warden, North Kashmir were present on the occasion.