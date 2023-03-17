Consider elections for Numberdar in Budgam’s Brenwar : HC to Admin

Srinagar: The High Court of J&K and Ladakh has directed the Government to consider holding an election within four weeks for electing a new Numberdar in Brenwar village of Chadoora in Budgam district.
Hearing a plea, Justice Wasim Sadiq Nargal directed the authorities concerned to consider holding the election for the Numberdar in Brenwar village in keeping with Lambardari Act.
While seeking response to the from the government within four weeks, the court: “In the meantime, respondents (authorities) are directed to accord consideration to the representation alleged to have been filed by the petitioners for holding election for the post of Lumberdar in terms of Lambardari Act and rules framed thereunder”.
“The consideration order which is likely to be passed be placed on record while filing the response” it added.
For response, the Court issued notice to the Government through Secretary Revenue , Divisional Commissioner Kashmir ,Deputy Commissioner Budgam and Tehsildar Chadoora.
The residents of Brenwar Chadoora in central Budgam district had held several protests during the last several months against the Numberdar of their village, Saifudin Jahara alias Saifa Mugdam who has been holding the post for the last around 30 years.
The locals have been alleging that the numberdar has crossed the upper age limit of 60 years and had lost the trust of the people in view of his corrupt actions.
On behalf of the petitioners, Advocate M Ashraf Wani argued that in terms of SRO 412 dated 29th September 2017, the government has reduced the age limit of Numberdar to 25 years and maximum limit to 60 years.
He submitted that Numberdar Saifudin Jahara was above 60 years and was not eligible to continue.
He further submitted that the residents of the village want to Elect a new Numberdar and place on record at least 400 signatures of locals who demand sacking of the Numberdar.