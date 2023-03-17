Consider elections for Numberdar in Budgam’s Brenwar : HC to Admin

Srinagar: The High Court of J&K and Ladakh has directed the Government to consider holding an election within four weeks for electing a new Numberdar in Brenwar village of Chadoora in Budgam district.

Hearing a plea, Justice Wasim Sadiq Nargal directed the authorities concerned to consider holding the election for the Numberdar in Brenwar village in keeping with Lambardari Act.

While seeking response to the from the government within four weeks, the court: “In the meantime, respondents (authorities) are directed to accord consideration to the representation alleged to have been filed by the petitioners for holding election for the post of Lumberdar in terms of Lambardari Act and rules framed thereunder”.