Constitution Day celebrated at EDI

He emphasized the greatness of the Indian Constitution and how it gives equal opportunity in life to all citizens of India. The Constitution is not merely a document but a great vision with an aim of welfare and betterment of citizens, he said.

The Director also encouraged the audience that every individual should try to protect the sovereignty of our country by following the constitution in the right spirit.

Everyone must read different aspects of the Constitution and understand its various dimensions. He also directed the employees to actively create awareness among youth about entrepreneurship.

Highlighting the need for making youth self-reliant and empowered, he asked the youth to come forward and take benefit of various government schemes and initiatives.