Constitution of our country has multifaceted features: CUK VC

Registrar, Prof. M Afzal Zargar read the preamble and administered its oath among the participants. In his address, he discussed various contours of the constitution ranging from different amendments to directive principles, laws, and its basic framework.

He impressed upon all to read the constitution threadbare for better understanding of fundamental rights and duties.” Further, Prof. Zargar briefed the audience about the information contained in the Constitution regarding the protection of the environment, the development of scientific temper, and humanism.

He emphasised upon the spirit of enquiry and reform as important parameters for the stakeholders within the education system of the country.