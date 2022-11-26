Constitution of our country has multifaceted features: CUK VC

Ganderbal: Central University of Kashmir (CUK) under the aegis of the Directorate of Students Welfare (DSW), Saturday commemorated the Constitution day or “Samvidhan Divas,” which was attended by all the teaching and administrative staff of the varsity.
Addressing the participants, the Vice Chancellor, Prof. Farooq A. Shah, talked about the richness, diversity and dynamic nature of the Constitution. “The Constitution of our country has multifaceted features and is voluminous in nature exhibiting relevance and inclusivity”, he added. He also deliberated upon the comprehensiveness and detailed structure of the Constitution.
Registrar, Prof. M Afzal Zargar read the preamble and administered its oath among the participants. In his address, he discussed various contours of the constitution ranging from different amendments to directive principles, laws, and its basic framework.
He impressed upon all to read the constitution threadbare for better understanding of fundamental rights and duties.” Further, Prof. Zargar briefed the audience about the information contained in the Constitution regarding the protection of the environment, the development of scientific temper, and humanism.
He emphasised upon the spirit of enquiry and reform as important parameters for the stakeholders within the education system of the country.