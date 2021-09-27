Construct infra at tourist destinations according to local architecture, taste: CUK VC

In his keynote address supplemented by presentation, Prof. Ashish Dahiya, said, the tourism industry is the biggest employment generator across the world and in India. “The inclusive growth in Tourism sector could be achieved through equitable opportunities for the stakeholders, maximising economic linkages to the local economy and minimizing economic leakage of the economy,” he said.

In his special address, Registrar, Prof. M Afzal Zargar said, the tourism industry has been adversely affected due to Covid-19 pandemic across the world and the need of the hour is to revive and rejuvenate it. “To grow the industry in the country, we have to promote the local tourists so that regional tourism will get a boost,” he said. About DTS, he said, “The DTS is training the human resource required for the ever growing tourism sector and the students should try to explore and find new travel destinations in Jammu and Kashmir.”

Addressing the participants, Dean School of Business Studies, Prof. Farooq A Shah, said that all the stakeholders should essentially be made part of any policy drafted for the promotion and development of tourism. “The locals in every part of the country should be taken on board before formulating any policy as it affects their livelihood directly,” he said and called for sustainable development of the tourism destinations across Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh.

Coordinator DTS,Faizan Ashraf Mir, in his welcome address, gave a detailed account about the history behind celebrating the Day. He said the Day is celebrated every year to pledge support to the tourism industry and create awareness among masses about the role of tourism in the overall growth and development of the society. Asst Prof. DTS, Mrs Shahnaz Akhtar conducted the programme proceedings while Asst Prof. DTS, Dr. Ramjit proposed the vote of thanks.