Construction of overhead bridge sought to prevent mishaps at Trauma Hospital Pattan crossing

Baramulla: The residents of Pattan and its surrounding villages have expressed concern over the safety of road crossing near the Trauma Hospital Pattan.
The locals here urged the Baramulla district administration to construct an overhead bridge as the crossing on the highway is extremely dangerous for the patients visiting the hospital.
The Trauma Hospital Pattan is located close to the tehsil office Pattan on the Baramulla-Srinagar highway. The patients have to cross the highway which is always overwhelmed with the traffic rush.
The locals said that it is dangerous for elderly patients, pregnant women and children to cross the highway owing to heavy traffic. The spot has often witnessed mishaps as most of the vehicles passing on the highway are moving with high speed.
“It is difficult to cross the road here,” said Muhammad Abdullah a resident of Pattan. “The authorities need to resolve this issue so that lives of patients is not put at risk,” he added.
The old hospital building Pattan has been shifted to the newly constructed trauma hospital Pattan, few years back. The hospital witnesses huge rush of patients as it caters to scores of villages of Pattan block.
Muhammad Sidiq, a resident of Wanigam Pattan while narrating his experience said that he had a narrow escape while crossing the highway a few years back. He said he was hit by a speedy vehicle but somehow received minor injuries only.
The civil society members of the Pattan area while urging the authorities to construct an overhead bridge on the highway near the hospital said that the administration must come up with a proposal for the overhead bridge just like the overhead bridge constructed near the JVC hospital Bemina Srinagar.
“The overhead bridge on Srinagar-Baramulla highway near the trauma hospital Pattan is extremely important,” said Ali Muhammad, a member of civil society Pattan. “The bridge would be a huge benefit for the patients who have to cross the highway to reach the hospital,” he added.