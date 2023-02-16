Construction of overhead bridge sought to prevent mishaps at Trauma Hospital Pattan crossing

Baramulla: The residents of Pattan and its surrounding villages have expressed concern over the safety of road crossing near the Trauma Hospital Pattan.

The locals here urged the Baramulla district administration to construct an overhead bridge as the crossing on the highway is extremely dangerous for the patients visiting the hospital.

The Trauma Hospital Pattan is located close to the tehsil office Pattan on the Baramulla-Srinagar highway. The patients have to cross the highway which is always overwhelmed with the traffic rush.