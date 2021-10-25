Construction work disrupts traffic at Samroli

Ramban: The construction work on the Srinagar-Jammu national highway disrupted vehicular traffic for a few hours at Samroli on Monday.

This led to traffic jams at various narrow road stretches between Nashri-Ramban and Ramban-Banihal sector of the highway in the morning.

Police said that vehicular traffic was disrupted this morning after the company engaged by National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) carried out a blast at Samroli construction site.