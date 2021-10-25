Construction work disrupts traffic at Samroli

Ramban: The construction work on the Srinagar-Jammu national highway disrupted vehicular traffic for a few hours at Samroli on Monday.
This led to traffic jams at various narrow road stretches between Nashri-Ramban and Ramban-Banihal sector of the highway in the morning.
Police said that vehicular traffic was disrupted this morning after the company engaged by National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) carried out a blast at Samroli construction site.
“The vehicular traffic remained disrupted for a few hours. Hundreds of light, medium and heavy vehicles remained stranded on both sides of the highway till the road was cleared of stones and boulders accumulated at Samroli,” they said. Later in the afternoon, traffic jams were witnessed at Chenani, Nashri, Mehar, Ramban, Seri Marog Panthiyal and various other places.
The drivers and commuters complained that they remained stuck for long intervals at various narrow stretches of the highway, leading to traffic jams between Udhampur and Ramban.
Though the traffic resumed, the vehicles kept plying at a snail’s pace.
“Hundreds of load carriers are heading towards Srinagar although at snail’s pace due to huge traffic jams on the highway,” the officials said.