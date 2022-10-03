Construction work on footbridge over river Jhelum in Sumbal remains incomplete for over 9-years

Bandipora: The construction of a vital footbridge over the Jhelum river in the Sumbal division of north Kashmir's Bandipora remains languishing for over nine years.

The project is likely to be delayed further till the fictionalization of fresh tenders. This is despite consistent demands and protests by the locals.

The old wooden bridge was demolished in 2013 to pave the way for the new construction after it had developed cracks and was rendered out of use for the commuters. The construction of the new bridge was ordered in 2014 to connect several areas to the main market. However, now after almost a decade-long wait, the bridge is nowhere near completion.

"After demolishing the old wooden bridge, construction of the new structure was ordered in 2014, however, there has been no headway even after 9 years. The repeated assurances from the authorities have borne no fruit," Ahmad Shah, a local resident said.

Blaming the authorities and the contractors for the delay, the locals said despite it being taken up as a “priority project under the languishing category years before” no construction has happened for a long time on the bridge.

The locals said the old bridge over Jhelum connected many areas of the Sumbal town to several villages.

"The old bridge for years had served as an important link for the town and its peripheral areas across the river. Not only has the absence hampered businesses but has split the town into two and hit its daily association with people of the areas on the other side, "Nazir Ahmad a trader said.