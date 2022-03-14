Contingent paid workers hold protest

The protestors said that the main issue is the pending wages. There are almost 1,0000 contingent paid workers are more than 1,5000 cooks working in the Education Department. They said that the government assured them to regulate under the Minimum Wages Act.

“We were getting paid Rs 500 to Rs 1000 but since 2017 we are working without salaries due to which our families are suffering. If our demands are not met till March 22, and our wages not released, we contingent workers along with cooks and land donors will hold a hunger strike,’’ said Mohammad Maqbool, one of the workers from Budgam.