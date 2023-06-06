Coordination meeting of judicial officers, civil, police administration held in Pulwama

Pulwama: Acting on the directions of Chief Justice, High Court of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh, the coordination committee meeting of various stake holders of justice delivery system of district Pulwama was held today at District Court Complex Pulwama.
The meeting was Chaired by the Principal District and Sessions Judge, Pulwama (Chairman Coordination Committee) Naseer Ahmad Dar. The meeting was attended by Additional Sessions Judge, Pulwama O.P. Thoker, Chief Judicial Magistrate Pulwama, Mansoor Ahmad Lone, Secretary of the Committee, Susheel Singh Rangeela, Secretary DLSA, Pulwama, Majid Farooq, Munsiff, JMIC, Pulwama,
Mohammad Yousuf Chowdhary SSP, Pulwama, Ahmed, ADC, Tral, Sajid Yehya Naquash, ACR, Pulwama, Riyaz Ahmad, JDP for Pulwama/Anantnag, G. M. Dar, Bar President Bar Association Pulwama, S.E., PDD Pulwama and Shopian, Hilal Khaliq Dy.S.P., Awantipora, Sadaqat Ali , District Floriculture Officer, Pulwama, Riyaz Ahmad, Superintendent Jail Pulwama, Nisar Ahmad Dar, AEEs and other concerned.
During the proceedings, the ways and means for ensuring delivery of timely justice to the litigants besides issues were discussed.
The Principal and Sessions Judge, Pulwama emphasised upon the participants for streamlining and enhancing the level of coordination between the courts and other stake holders for strengthening justice delivery system.
The SSP Pulwama has ensured that the security has already been enhanced in and outside the court complex in view of the assignment of the charge of special court under NIA Act to the court of Additional Sessions Judge, Pulwama.
The Chairman of the committee, Naseer Ahmed Dar has extended gratitude to all the participants of the meeting and appreciated the steps taken by these stakeholders to address and resolve various issues raised in the meeting.