Coordination meeting of judicial officers, civil, police administration held in Pulwama

Pulwama: Acting on the directions of Chief Justice, High Court of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh, the coordination committee meeting of various stake holders of justice delivery system of district Pulwama was held today at District Court Complex Pulwama.

The meeting was Chaired by the Principal District and Sessions Judge, Pulwama (Chairman Coordination Committee) Naseer Ahmad Dar. The meeting was attended by Additional Sessions Judge, Pulwama O.P. Thoker, Chief Judicial Magistrate Pulwama, Mansoor Ahmad Lone, Secretary of the Committee, Susheel Singh Rangeela, Secretary DLSA, Pulwama, Majid Farooq, Munsiff, JMIC, Pulwama,