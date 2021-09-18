Cop dies in Shopian accident

Shopian: A policeman died after he was hit by a load carrier in Bandpaowa village of south Kashmir's Shopian district on Saturday.

A Police official said that Zadil Ahmad Bhat, son of Bashir Ahmad Bhat of Bandpaowa, Chitragam sustained grievous injuries after he was hit by a load carrier in his native village on Friday. According to an official, he was rushed to SKIMS, Soura where he succumbed to his injuries early on Saturday morning.

The official said that the deceased was working as constable with J&K Police and was home on leave when the incident occurred.