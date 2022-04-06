Corporal punishment to girl student | Police arrest teacher

Rajouri: Police in Rajouri have registered a case against a government school teacher accused of giving corporal punishment to a girl student. He was arrested.
The government teacher posted in Government Middle School Khadurian allegedly punished a girl student and beat her up. Family members of girl students held a press conference alleging that teacher Nisar Ahmed resorted to corporal punishment.
On these allegations, District Administration Rajouri ordered suspension of teacher and attached him in the office of Additional Deputy Commissioner Kotranka with Additional Deputy Commissioner Kotranka has been asked to conduct inquiry into the matter.
"An information through reliable source was received at PS Budhal that one girl (name withheld) resident of Draman studying in 4th class in Govt Middle school Draman, is severely beaten by a teacher in the class room of school premises." SSP Rajouri Muhammad Aslam said in a statement.
On this information FIR no 21/2022 u/s 342,352,323, 506 ipc and 23 JJ Act has been registered in PS Budhal and investigation has been started, he added.
SSP said that teacher has been arrested.