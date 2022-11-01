Corruption impacting socio-economic fabric of society: CUK VC

Ganderbal: Central University of Kashmir (CUK) Vice Chancellor, Prof. Farooq Ahmad Shah, Tuesday said the rampant corruption adversely impacts the socio-economic fabric of the society.
“The corruption breeds inequality and injustice in the society and further widens the gap between the haves and have-nots,” Prof Shah said while speaking during an awareness programme organized by the varsity’s Department of Students Welfare (DSW) to observe the Vigilance Awareness Week. He said the corruption in public institutions shakes the peoples’ confidence, adding the government agencies including the Anti-Corruption Bureau and Central Vigilance Origination should take strict and punitive action against those involved in corruption and malpractices.
Prof Shah said that there are various laws and regulations formulated by the government to check the menace of corruption, but what matters is the one's conscience.
“The sensitization and awareness programmes like these are the need of the hour to educate the students and masses about their crucial role and responsibility to inform the anti-graft bodies about the malpractices,” he further said.
In his presentation, SSP, ACB, SBG, Srinagar, Zahoor Ahmad Wani said, corruption erodes trust, weakens democracy, hampers economic development and further exacerbates inequality, poverty, social division. He said “our freedom and rule of law is directly impacted by corruption as it creates instability.”
“Corruption increases social evil with an increase in gaps between haves and havenots. Our chance for a healthy environment and a sustainable future are directly impacted with brazen exploitation of resources for private gains. The economy of the country is greatly impacted which can result in grave negative consequences in the development of the country,” he said. He appealed to the conscientious citizens to come forward with their complaint against the corrupt officials so that suitable action could be initiated against them.
CPO, ACB, Ghulam Jeelani Dar, in his presentation said the vigilance awareness week is observed every year to encourage all stakeholders to collectively participate in the prevention of and fight against corruption and to raise public awareness. He said the youth should come forward and encourage the whistle blowers to highlight the malpractices in the institutions.