Corruption impacting socio-economic fabric of society: CUK VC

Ganderbal: Central University of Kashmir (CUK) Vice Chancellor, Prof. Farooq Ahmad Shah, Tuesday said the rampant corruption adversely impacts the socio-economic fabric of the society.

“The corruption breeds inequality and injustice in the society and further widens the gap between the haves and have-nots,” Prof Shah said while speaking during an awareness programme organized by the varsity’s Department of Students Welfare (DSW) to observe the Vigilance Awareness Week. He said the corruption in public institutions shakes the peoples’ confidence, adding the government agencies including the Anti-Corruption Bureau and Central Vigilance Origination should take strict and punitive action against those involved in corruption and malpractices.

Prof Shah said that there are various laws and regulations formulated by the government to check the menace of corruption, but what matters is the one's conscience.

“The sensitization and awareness programmes like these are the need of the hour to educate the students and masses about their crucial role and responsibility to inform the anti-graft bodies about the malpractices,” he further said.