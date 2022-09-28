Couple trek 3,200 km from Manali to Srinagar to raise awareness about environment

Srinagar, Sep 27: A couple from Madhya Pradesh trekked 3,200 km from Manali to Srinagar to spread awareness about the environment.

Paridhi and Nikhil reached the Lal Chowk city centre here on Tuesday evening.

The couple, who quit their corporate jobs for the love of adventure, started the 3,200-km trek in July last year.

They had to pause it in Ladakh in November due to extreme cold and a wedding back home.

Paridhi said they returned to Ladakh -- to the very place where they had paused their journey earlier -- in March and resumed the trek in mid-April.