Court awards life imprisonment to duo for murder

The body of the deceased was found on April 2, 2011, from under the heap of cow dung at Murran Pulwama.

The case projected by the prosecution was that Sameer had administered fatal blow upon the head of the victim Khursheed who was a BA 2nd year student of Maxwell Public School Pulwama while the accused Javid was holding his legs in the tin shed of the accused-turned approver, Abdul Rashid Dar at Murran Pulwama on the fateful day.

Taking into account the mitigating circumstances that the convicted persons, among others were young men with one of them Sameer 35-year-old and another Javid being 31-year-old the court observed that it was not the fit case for awarding capital punishment.