Court awards life imprisonment to duo for murder

Srinagar: Day after finding them guilty of murdering a youth in 2011, a Pulwama court awarded life imprisonment to two men on Saturday.
Court of Principal Sessions Judge Pulwama, Abdul Rashid Malik sentenced Sameer Ahmad Sheikh of Deeri Murran Pulwama and Javid Ahmad Shah of Babhar Pulwama to life imprisonment for killing the youth Khursheed Ahmad Wani for robbing him of Rs 25,000 which his grandfather had handed him for paying fee and purchasing books.
The body of the deceased was found on April 2, 2011, from under the heap of cow dung at Murran Pulwama.
The case projected by the prosecution was that Sameer had administered fatal blow upon the head of the victim Khursheed who was a BA 2nd year student of Maxwell Public School Pulwama while the accused Javid was holding his legs in the tin shed of the accused-turned approver, Abdul Rashid Dar at Murran Pulwama on the fateful day.
Taking into account the mitigating circumstances that the convicted persons, among others were young men with one of them Sameer 35-year-old and another Javid being 31-year-old the court observed that it was not the fit case for awarding capital punishment.
“Keeping in view the entire facts and circumstances of the case, this is not a fit case for inflicting death sentence under Section 302 RPC, therefore it will be just and proper to sentence the convicts namely Sameer Ahmad Sheikh and Javid Ahmad Shah to imprisonment for life under Section 302 RPC,” the court said.
While the court also sentenced Sameer to seven years rigorous imprisonment for commission of robbery under section 396 of RPC, it awarded one year rigorous imprisonment to Javid for robbery under section 392 RPC. “All the sentences shall run concurrently,” the court said.
Execution of the sentence of life imprisonment, the court said, should be subject to confirmation of the High court in terms of Section 374 of CrPC.
The court also directed the Member Secretary, J&K Legal Services Authority, to release Rs 2 lakh in favour of the father of the deceased after observing that every criminal court is also under a legal duty to apply its mind to the question of compensation to the victim of the crime.
Observing that deceased was a young boy of 18 years of age at the time of his death who was undergoing his studies in BA 2nd year, the court said the criminal justice system had to address the plight of the victim also.
“Mere punishment will not satisfy the victim who has suffered as a result of commission of the crime,” the court said.
The court underscored that the deceased was killed so brutally but the real victims are his parents.
“One cannot assess the shock and trauma caused to her parents, near and dear ones. No amount of compensation can repair the irreparable loss caused,” it said. “The mother of the deceased has died. His father is alive, who was out of his home on the date of brutal murder of his son at the hands of the accused.”