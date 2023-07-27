Court comes to rescue of grazers in Budgam villages

Budgam: A Court here on Wednesday came to rescue of many grazers from Branwar and adjoining villages in Budgam by restraining the opposite party from causing any interference in the pastureland of Chanskani Naad in Doodh Ganga forest range in Pir Panjaal forest division Budgam.

Over 4000 kanals of grazing land has been allegedly controlled by an influential family of the area who were disallowing many families to graze their livestock, especially sheep in the area.

The court of Additional District Judge Budgam Aijaz Ahmad Khan in a detailed order has directed that non applicants ( opposite party) are temporarily restrained from causing any sort of interference with respect to the suit property.

The aggrieved sought interface of the Court as they were being asked to evict from the pastureland by a family of Branwar District Budgam.