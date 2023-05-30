Court convicts man for minor’s rape

Srinagar: A court here convicted a man in a case related to the rape of a minor girl from Soura area of Srinagar in 2012, observing it a crime against the society.

2nd Additional Sessions Judge Srinagar, Renu Dogra Gupta convicted Irshad Ahmad of Ahlan Gadwak Kokernag after hearing counsel for the accused and additional Public Prosecutor, Farooq Ahmad Malik

“It is established that accused at the time of committing heinous crime of rape with a minor girl who was studying in 4th class, was major married person living with his wife at rented room in neighborhood of victim who used to go there for playing with younger brother of the accused who was also putting up with them there” court said.