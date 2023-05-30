Court convicts man for minor’s rape

Srinagar: A court here convicted a man in a case related to the rape of a minor girl from Soura area of Srinagar in 2012, observing it a crime against the society.
2nd Additional Sessions Judge Srinagar, Renu Dogra Gupta convicted Irshad Ahmad of Ahlan Gadwak Kokernag after hearing counsel for the accused and additional Public Prosecutor, Farooq Ahmad Malik
“It is established that accused at the time of committing heinous crime of rape with a minor girl who was studying in 4th class, was major married person living with his wife at rented room in neighborhood of victim who used to go there for playing with younger brother of the accused who was also putting up with them there” court said.
While convicting the accused, the court noted that he had gagged mouth of the minor and committed heinous and barbaric crime of rape with her; and also threatened her not to disclose the same to anyone.
“The accused being a major and married person was fully aware of the consequences of his barbaric act,” the court said.
The court held that on the other hand the victim girl, being an innocent minor and unaware of the consequences, kept silence due to the threat given by the accused, resulting into her pregnancy.
The court observed that the victim might have suffered so much which cannot be expressed in words. “And (she) has lost everything including honour, dignity, education etc. She became a helpless victim of a diabolic person whose sin was only this that she used to go to the accused's rented residence for playing with his younger brother…..and innocent child was made prey of lust by accused”.
“The Crime of this nature against the child girl is definitely a crime against the society”, the court observed.
Underscoring that the prosecution has successfully proved the guilt of the accused beyond any reasonable doubt, the court said: “Therefore the accused is liable to be convicted for the offence punishable under Sections 376 of RPC”.
After convicting him, the court sent the convict to judicial custody in Central Jail Srinagar. For the quantum of punishment, the court listed the case on May 31.