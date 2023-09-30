Court denies permission to Parra to travel outside J&K for father’s treatment

Srinagar: A court here has denied permission to Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) leader Waheed-ur-Rehman Parra for accompanying his father outside Jammu and Kashmir for his treatment for a year.

In his plea through his counsel before the court, Parra had sought direction for a year’s permission to travel outside Jammu and Kashmir to Mumbai and New Delhi “in connection with the routine treatment of his father who is suffering from an advanced stage of Metastatic Squamous Cell Carcinoma”.

His counsel contended that during the pendency of the case against Parra, he had been cooperative with the investigating agency and was appearing before the court on each and every date of hearing. However, the prosecution opposed the application.

The Court of Special Judge designated under the NIA Act, Srinagar, Sandeep Gandotra rejected Parra’s plea after hearing his counsel and the APP for J&K Union Territory.