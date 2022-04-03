Court Martial proceedings started against officer involved in Amshipora Encounter: Army

Srinagar: Army on Monday said that Court Martial proceedings have been against an erring Rashtriya Rifles Army Captain for violating the powers vested under the Armed Force Special Powers Act in Amshipora staged encounter.

“ The Court Martial preceding’s have been started some time earlier and they have been going on,” senior officials of Army’s 15 Corps told Greater Kashmir Sunday evening.

Meanwhile, PRO (Defence) Srinagar in a statement said, “The Army has initiated general court martial proceedings against a Captain in Op Amshipura, Shopian in south Kashmir in July 2020 after the Court of Inquiry and the Summary of Evidence indicated a need for disciplinary proceedings.