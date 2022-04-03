Court Martial proceedings started against officer involved in Amshipora Encounter: Army

Srinagar: Army on Monday said that Court Martial proceedings have been against an erring Rashtriya Rifles Army Captain for violating the powers vested under the Armed Force Special Powers Act in Amshipora staged encounter.
“ The Court Martial preceding’s have been started some time earlier and they have been going on,” senior officials of Army’s 15 Corps told Greater Kashmir Sunday evening.
Meanwhile, PRO (Defence) Srinagar in a statement said, “The Army has initiated general court martial proceedings against a Captain in Op Amshipura, Shopian in south Kashmir in July 2020 after the Court of Inquiry and the Summary of Evidence indicated a need for disciplinary proceedings.
Indian Army is committed to ethical conduct of operations. Further updates on the case will be shared in a manner so as not to prejudice due process of law.''
The proceedings are going on against Captain Bhopinder Singh who was then heading operation party in which three Chenab valley youth were killed in a staged encounter.
On July 18, the Army had claimed that three militants had been killed in an operation at Amshipora in Shopian. However, on the same day, J&K police distanced itself from the encounter and said in a statement that the input for the operation had come from the Army.
A month later, after coming across pictures of the “slain terrorists” on social media, the families of the three said they were labourers and that Mohd Ibrar, the youngest, was 16 years old.
On August 18, while setting up a probe into the killings, the Army said in a statement: “DNA samples have been collected from Rajouri under the aegis of JKP and sent for matching with the terrorists killed on 18 Jul 2020.”
Admitting that the three youths who were killed in an encounter at Shopian on July 18 were missing labourers from Rajouri, as claimed by their families last month, the Army had said its probe had “prima facie” found that its troops exceeded powers under the Armed Forces Special Powers Act (AFSPA) — and directed disciplinary proceedings against those “answerable”.
The Army had ordered a Court of Inquiry into the encounter after the three families came forward to say the youths were cousins — one of them was reportedly 16 years old — who had gone to Kashmir for work and not been in touch since July 17 night.
“Consequently, the competent disciplinary authority has directed to initiate disciplinary proceedings under the Army Act against those found prima-facie answerable,” Army had said.
The Jammu and Kashmir Police had constituted a Special Investigation Team which filed a charge sheet against three people, including Captain Singh, for "staging a fake encounter" in the higher reaches of Shopian district and killing three men.
The charge sheet had alleged that Captain Singh had provided wrong information to his superiors and the police about the recovery made during the staged encounter.