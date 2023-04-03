Court orders police to probe allegations if Gujarat ‘Conman’ duped Srinagar man

Srinagar: A Court here has ordered police to conduct a preliminary inquiry whether Kiran patel, who is in judicial custody after he allegedly conned security establishment into believing him to be a senior officer from PMO, has duped a man from Srinagar of Rs 18 lakh.

Court of City Judge Srinagar in an order has directed Station House Officer Kothibagh to conduct the inquiry after one Danish Hassan Dar filed an application before it against three persons including Kiran Patel who had described himself as Chetan Prakash, Managing Director, Meera Trading Corporation.

“From the contents of application as well as from the material on record, it appears that the complainant has been cheated by the accused and on false pretentions has been made to pay amount of Rs 18 lakhs in two installments at Pratap Park Srinagar and Chai Jai Restaurant Srinagar,” court said.

In view of the nature of allegations leveled against the accused, the court said, it appears that cause of justice will be reserved if the concerned police station is directed to conduct detailed preliminary enquiry before formal investigation for veracity of the facts projected in the application.

The Court directed the SHO Police Station Kothibagh to conduct preliminary enquiry in the matter and submit a detailed report before it by April 15.