Court rejects bail plea of Waheed Parra

Srinagar: A special court here Thursday rejected the bail plea of PDP leader Waheed Parra, the second time in five months, and decided to hear Friday arguments on the chargesheet filed against him, officials said.

Parra is considered a close aide of former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Mehbooba Mufti.

The in-camera proceedings had been hearing the arguments of defence and prosecution over the maintainability of the case filed against Parra, who was initially arrested by the NIA in a different case related to terror-funding.

The complete judgement on the rejection of the bail application would be made available Friday, the officials said.