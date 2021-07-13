Court rejects bail to DDC member in assault case

While passing the rejection order, the judge said, “As per the report of Police, the investigation concerning accused is going on and the investigation has not been completed yet. The investigation of the case is at infancy and admitting the accused to bail would derail the investigation. As the accused has beaten the government officer, especially Tehsildar Bandipora and has snatched essential revenue documents from them while performing their duty, it is the worst form of conduct and behaviour which is not expected from any person in a civilised society and same lowers down the dignity of officers in the eyes of society. The offence is against society at large as a public servant has been attacked.”

It has been held by the Supreme Court in ‘Prahlad Singh Bhati versus NCT, Delhi and another’ on 2001: “We would reiterate that in cases where the offence is punishable with death or imprisonment for life which is triable exclusively by a court of sessions, the Magistrate may, in his wisdom, refrain to exercise the powers of granting the bail and refer the accused to approach the higher courts unless he is fully satisfied that there is no reasonable ground for believing that the accused has been guilty of an offence punishable with death or imprisonment for life.

“Keeping in view the interest of justice, bail application moved by the counsel for the applicant is rejected. However, this order shall not affect the main challan which will be decided on its own merits.”