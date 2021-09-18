Court restrains defendants from causing any interference in functioning of Khonmoh Trust

Srinagar: A local court here has restrained defendants from causing any sort of interference into the smooth running and functioning of Public Welfare Trust Khonmoh.

After hearing plaintiff and defendants through their respective counsels, the Court of Second Additional Munsiff presided over by Shabir Ahmad Malik observed that powers for allocation or regulation of Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) is to be exercised by proper authority under the provisions of the Companies Act.

The court said that while addressing any issue that pertains to the companies including the allocation or regulation of CSR, the same was to be done by the proper authority vested with the powers in terms of the provisions of this act.

The court was hearing an application moved by the trust, seeking the declaration of order issued by the authorities as “null and void”.

The plaintiff sought directions against the defendants to not interfere in the functioning and management of the trust.

“The impugned order issued by authorities has serious repercussions not only on the industrial units and companies but also on the plaintiff,” the court observed.