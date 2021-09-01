COVID-19: Admin uses digital signage to address vaccine hesitancy

Srinagar: Under the guidance of Divisional Commissioner Kashmir, Pandurang K Pole, the Divisional Covid-19 Control Room Kashmir (DCCRK) has started to address vaccine hesitancy among the people through digital display signage in Srinagar.

An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that the awareness through digital display signage had been an addition to the already existing IEC through which information is disseminated among masses about vaccination safety and simultaneously to counter myths and misinformation regarding it.

He said that through these digital display signage, women of reproductive age group share their positive stories post Covid-19 vaccination while women and children are also doing advocacy of vaccination in this age group of people. The spokesman said that under the IEC, the people are sensitised through a series of animated, non-animated videos about the importance of both doses of Covid-19 vaccination, motivating as well as educating people for helping the divisional administration for achieving 100 percent vaccination in all eligible age groups in Kashmir division.

It said that this campaign was also used to counter the fake and concocted news about vaccination, redress of vaccine hesitancy, especially among the women of reproductive age group, tele-counseling of general population, and 24x7 call centers for any help regarding Covid-19 related issues.

The spokesman said that the DCCRK was also using social media platforms like Twitter, Facebook page, Instagram, and WhatsApp where from IEC messages and videos are circulated for the general public so that people strictly adhere to Covid Appropriate Behavior (CAB) all the time.

He said that the DCCRK advised the people to follow them on these social media sites for getting correct information regarding vaccination and other health-related issues.

The spokesman said that a 24x7 mental health helpline No 0194-2455384 which had been circulated through all forms of media provide free Tele Psychiatric Counseling to the general public on all days in a week as there was a surge of mental health issues in the community post Covid-19 pandemic. He said that it had opened a window of opportunity to these patients who were willing to take such tele-consultation on mental health issues at their doorsteps.