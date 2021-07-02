Covid-19 vaccination drive for 18-44 years reviewed at Ganderbal

Ganderbal: Deputy Commissioner (DC) GanderbalKrittikaJyotsna Friday convened a meeting of concerned officers at Conference Hall here to take stock of ongoing Covid-19 vaccination drive for 18-44 years of age across the district.

At the outset, the meeting was informed that Vaccination drive for 18 to 44 years age group is going on in full swing on all 94 vaccination sites established across the district and over 14 percent population between 18-44 years age is vaccinated till date.

While reviewing the progress made on Vaccination drive, the DC exhorted upon all the officers and officials engaged with vaccination drive that targets already fixed should be achieved on daily basis.