Covid Containment Measures| LG Sinha reviews Covid scenario in series of meetings with Covid Task Force, DCs, SPs

Srinagar: Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha today set the target for Health Department to vaccinate 15 lakh additional population in coming weeks.

The Lt Governor was chairing the weekly review meetings with members of Covid Task Force, Deputy Commissioners and SPs and took a detailed assessment of the present Covid scenario across the UT.

During the meeting with DCs and SPs, the Lt Governor sought the status of vaccination drive, testing, enforcement measures, and overall covid position in their respective districts.

In anticipation of the 3rd Wave, we must prepare ourselves to deal with any future health challenges. By vaccinating our targeted population at the earliest, we will be able to save precious lives from any such threat, observed the Lt Governor.

Several strategic interventions and effective clinical management measures were planned and implemented by the UT government as a prompt response to meet the health exigencies. Oxygen generation capacity was augmented from 15,000 LPM in September last year to 66,000 LPM, which will soon reach 90,000 LPM, maintained the Lt Governor.