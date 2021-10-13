Covid mitigation: Innovative steps for facilitating devotees on Eid-Milad-Un-Nabi (SAW)

Srinagar: In the wake of Covid-19 pandemic the administration has decided to take innovative steps assisted by technology to facilitate devotees on the eve of upcoming Eid-Milad-Un-Nabi (SAW) celebrations.
The decisions were taken today in a high-level meeting taken by Advisor to Lieutenant Governor, Farooq Khan with both civil and police establishments of J&K. The meeting was attended by divisional and district administration from both civil and police departments. Outside Srinagar based officers participated in the meeting through video conferencing.
The Advisor emphasised on adherence to all the covid protocols besides observance of Covid appropriate behavior. He also said that the administration would take all the innovative steps assisted by technology to facilitate the devotees observing the holy event with religious fervour.
Khan also advised the officers not to repeat only yearly arrangements but take all steps necessary after taking assessments on spot. He asked them to make these shrines plastic free for this happens to be a major pollutant around these holy places. He exhorted upon the municipal bodies to install mobile toilets at each of these shrines and replace them timely after every few hours to avoid stink.
The Advisor further impressed upon the civil administration to make all the arrangements for round the clock sanitation, water and electricity. He urged them to make alternative arrangements of each utility at such places where religious congregations are traditionally held. He asked the concerned department to ensure uninterrupted power supply to shrines where the night events are held.
Khan asked the police administration to make foolproof security arrangements for the safety of people. He asked them to put additional traffic personnel into service to manage traffic professionally on the specific days. He enjoined upon the Deputy Commissioners and District SPs to visit the shrines themselves to take stock of all the arrangements before the day of this festival.
The Advisor asked the enforcement agencies to ensure that no unhygienic eatables or provisions are sold in the markets around these shrines putting the health of people at risk. He implored upon them to take legal action against all the violators of law instead of just fining them for their misdeeds.
The Divisional Commissioners informed the meeting that they already held meetings at their level to give final shape to the arrangements. They gave out that all the required arrangements have been finalized for celebration of the Milad smoothly observing both covid protocols and CAB.