Covid mitigation: Innovative steps for facilitating devotees on Eid-Milad-Un-Nabi (SAW)

Khan also advised the officers not to repeat only yearly arrangements but take all steps necessary after taking assessments on spot. He asked them to make these shrines plastic free for this happens to be a major pollutant around these holy places. He exhorted upon the municipal bodies to install mobile toilets at each of these shrines and replace them timely after every few hours to avoid stink.

The Advisor further impressed upon the civil administration to make all the arrangements for round the clock sanitation, water and electricity. He urged them to make alternative arrangements of each utility at such places where religious congregations are traditionally held. He asked the concerned department to ensure uninterrupted power supply to shrines where the night events are held.

Khan asked the police administration to make foolproof security arrangements for the safety of people. He asked them to put additional traffic personnel into service to manage traffic professionally on the specific days. He enjoined upon the Deputy Commissioners and District SPs to visit the shrines themselves to take stock of all the arrangements before the day of this festival.

The Advisor asked the enforcement agencies to ensure that no unhygienic eatables or provisions are sold in the markets around these shrines putting the health of people at risk. He implored upon them to take legal action against all the violators of law instead of just fining them for their misdeeds.